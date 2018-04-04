World / Africa

DRC opposition leader held Italian citizenship so may not be able to contest election

04 April 2018 - 14:27 Crispian Balmer
Moïse Katumbi. Picture: YOUTUBE
Moïse Katumbi. Picture: YOUTUBE

Rome — The Democratic Republic of Congo’ s (DRC) opposition leader Moise Katumbi held Italian citizenship from October 2000 until January 2017, the Italian town where he was a resident said on Wednesday, jeopardising his hopes of contesting a presidential election later this year.

The DRC’s attorney-general said last week that he had opened an investigation into allegations about Katumbi’s Italian nationality, first reported by Paris-based magazine Jeune Afrique.

Under the DRC’s constitution, its nationals cannot hold dual citizenship and have to petition the government to regain their citizenship if they take up a foreign nationality. The provision, however, is laxly enforced and many prominent politicians are believed to have second citizenships.

The town of San Vito dei Normanni in southern Italy confirmed in an e-mail to Reuters that Katumbi held Italian citizenship for more than 16 years. Citizenship status in Italy is commonly registered by local town halls.

Katumbi’s spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for comment about his boss’s nationality. In a video released on Monday, Katumbi said no one could contest his DRC nationality, but did not deny he had held Italian citizenship.

The millionaire businessman is seen as the opposition’s leading candidate in December’s election. He has said the accusations were the latest attempt by President Joseph Kabila’s government to derail his candidacy.

Kabila, in power since 2001, is barred by term limits from standing for re-election, but opponents suspect he will try to change the constitution to run again, or further delay the poll, which was originally due in 2016. He has refused to publicly commit to not standing again and blamed election delays on a slow voter registration process. This uncertainty has stoked violent street protests in which dozens of people have been killed.

Katumbi was forced into exile in May 2016 when prosecutors accused him of hiring foreign mercenaries and he was sentenced the following month to three years in prison for real estate fraud. He denies all the charges against him.

According to a poll released last week, Katumbi would place first in the presidential election with 24% of the vote.

Reuters

Kore Potash advances Congo appraisal

The Australian company, listed in SA and on London’s Alternative Investment Market, needs to raise more than $1.8bn
Companies
9 hours ago

New Botswana president vows to target youth jobs

As vice-president Mokgweetsi Masisi takes  over automatically and is likely to secure a further five-year term in elections in October 2019
World
1 day ago

Back-yard miners enter the industry

Others weren't so lucky. Dozens were dying in the mines each week until officials banned the digging in April last year
Business
3 days ago

Civilians die as DRC troops and rebels fight

Eleven die as rebels attack military positions in North Kivu
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US civil rights leaders worried Trump could ...
World / Americas
2.
DRC opposition leader held Italian citizenship so ...
World / Africa
3.
Curb climate change? Maybe dimming sunshine will ...
World
4.
The ‘idiocy has gone too far’ says Russia of UK ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Congolese scrutinise exiled politician ahead of election
World / Africa

Coalition formed to oust DRC’s Joseph Kabila
World / Africa

Violent clashes break out in DRC as protesters demand end to Kabila’s presidency
World / Africa

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Is trucking tycoon Moïse Katumbi the man to rescue Congo?
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.