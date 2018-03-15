World / Africa

Robert Mugabe denounces Mnangagwa's takeover as a coup d'état

The former Zimbabwean leader says he is surprised Emmerson Mnangagwa turned against him

15 March 2018 - 20:34 Agency Staff
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS

 Harare Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe said he never thought new President Emmerson Mnangagwa would turn against him and denounced Mnangagwa’s move to oust him last year as a coup d'état, in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

Mugabe, 94, ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until he stepped down under pressure from Mnangagwa’s allies in the army in November. 

Viewed by some as a liberation hero, others remember Mugabe for turning a promising country into an economic basket case and international pariah.

Mnangagwa, deputy president under Mugabe, has promised to open up Zimbabwe to foreign investment and mend ties with the West since assuming power.

“I never thought he whom I had nurtured and brought into government and whose life I worked so hard in prison to save as he was threatened with hanging, that one day he would be the man who would turn against me,” Mugabe said in the interview with South African state broadcaster SABC from Harare.

Mnangagwa was convicted of sabotage under white minority rule and sentenced to death. But he was spared the noose because it was deemed that he was a minor when he had committed the crime.

Mugabe said he was ousted in a “military takeover” and that Mnangagwa had assumed the presidency illegally.

“I don’t hate Emmerson, I brought him into government. But he must be proper, he is improper where he is. Illegal,” Mugabe said. “We must undo this disgrace, which we have imposed on ourselves. We don’t deserve it.”

Since his fall from power, Mugabe has stayed at his Harare mansion with his wife, Grace. His ousting was the culmination of a power struggle between Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe, who was being groomed by her husband as his potential successor.

Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution and assured that his safety would  be protected in his home country under a deal that led to his resignation.

Mugabe quit as parliament began a process to impeach him, triggering wild celebrations in the streets. Zimbabwe was once one of Africa’s most promising economies but suffered decades of decline as Mugabe pursued policies that included the violent seizure of white-owned commercial farms and money-printing that led to hyperinflation. 

Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe still wants to end discrimination between black and white farmers but will seek new ways to   compensate those who have lost their properties. Former colonial ruler Britain said last month that Harare should press on with transparent and fair land reform.

Reuters  

Can Ramaphosa, Lourenço and Mnangagwa change Africa's fortunes?

'If they double down on the specifics of their new visions and empower those who are identified with change, there is more reason to be hopeful about ...
15 hours ago

Mugabe causing ructions in Zimbabwe, rallying behind the New Patriotic Front

Mugabe met with the AU Commission chairperson and told him he openly opposes the Mnangagwa presidency‚ saying the upcoming elections might not be ...
7 days ago

RAY NDLOVU: 100 days on, Mnangagwa presides over the same old Zimbabwe

'Mnangagwa promised swift changes at the start of his term in November, but what he has delivered falls short of the huge expectations from citizens'
10 days ago

