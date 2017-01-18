Troops may force Jammeh to quit

Lagos/Johannesburg — West African nations plan to send troops to Gambia to force President Yahya Jammeh from office if he does not step down following his loss in a presidential election in December, said a military official from the region.
The winner of the vote, Adama Barrow, is staying in Senegal until his scheduled inauguration on Thursday.
If Jammeh did not step down after that, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) could take military action, said the official, who declined to be identified.
Jammeh, who has ruled Gambia since a coup in 1994, surprised the nation by acknowledging he lost the December 1 vote to Barrow, only to change his mind a week later and file a petition to challenge the outcome.
On Monday, Gambia’s chief justice, Emmanuel Fagbenle, refused to rule on a petition by Jammeh to hear his objections to his election defeat.
Regional heads of state including Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with Jammeh last week but failed to persuade him to stand down.
"Ecowas has pretty much exhausted all other possibilities — they’ve been trying to negotiate a peaceful resolution — and now it’s going to have to call Jammeh’s bluff and intervene militarily," Sean Smith, West Africa analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said by phone from Bath, UK.
"A last-minute deal is not to be ruled out, but Jammeh seems defiant to the end."
Gambians Flee
The AU has said it will no longer recognise Jammeh as president as of Thursday.
Thousands of Gambians had fled to Senegal since the beginning of the year, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday on its website, quoting the UN refugee agency. Gambia has an 80km coastline on the Atlantic Ocean, while the rest of the country is surrounded by Senegal.
Ecowas’s previous interventions include its decision to send 600 troops to Guinea Bissau following a coup in April 2012. The troops are due to be withdrawn in 2017.
The regional group also sent soldiers to Ivory Coast in 2002, when a failed coup split the country into a rebel north and a government-run south.
The troops were deployed to patrol the dividing line between the warring parties and were later redeployed as UN troops.
"Jammeh is completely isolated diplomatically and has little popular legitimacy in Gambia," Smith said. "If Ecowas mobilises a force from its member states, it should have no problem overpowering the Gambian forces."
Bloomberg
