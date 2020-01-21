News Leader
WATCH: What UK trade deals could do for SA
Leon Ayo, the president of the British Chamber of Commerce in SA, talks to Business Day TV
21 January 2020 - 09:39
The UK-Africa Investment Summit has kicked off, and for the first time, leaders and businesses from African countries are meeting UK businesses and government to discuss what trade could look like between the parties post-Brexit.
Leon Ayo, the president of the British Chamber of Commerce in SA, spoke to Business Day TV about how trade deals with the UK could drive employment and growth in SA.