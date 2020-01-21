World

News Leader

WATCH: What UK trade deals could do for SA

Leon Ayo, the president of the British Chamber of Commerce in SA, talks to Business Day TV

21 January 2020 - 09:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

The UK-Africa Investment Summit has kicked off, and for the first time, leaders and businesses from African countries are meeting UK businesses and government to discuss what trade could look like between the parties post-Brexit.

Leon Ayo, the president of the British Chamber of Commerce in SA, spoke to Business Day TV about how trade deals with the UK could drive employment and growth in SA.

