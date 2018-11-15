Lana Marks is the US’s new SA ambassador, according to CNN
SA’s leading bag lady has clearly made her mark with Donald Trump
CNN reported on Thursday that speculation that US President Donald Trump has picked South African-born Lana Marks as his ambassador to SA has been confirmed.
Marks was born in SA, but has no diplomatic experience. Like Trump, she has has a string of lawsuits trailing behind her.
According to CNN and other US news sites, Marks is a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which hosted the wedding of her daughter Tiffany in 2010.
Marks is the fourth Mar-a-Lago member Trump has offered a diplomatic post to.
"Robin Bernstein is now the ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Prior to getting her ambassadorship, Bernstein was a founding member of Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s long-time insurance agent,” Mediaite reported in October.
“Patrick Park, who regularly holds fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago, was picked to be ambassador to Austria but ultimately turned it down. Brian Burns, who is also a Trump mega-donor, was offered an ambassadorship to Ireland but also turned it down.”
Mediaite noted that, luckily, Mar-a-Lago has a membership cap of 500.
