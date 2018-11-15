Lana Marks is the US’s new SA ambassador, according to CNN

According to CNN and other US news sites, Marks is a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which hosted the wedding of her daughter Tiffany in 2010.

Marks is the fourth Mar-a-Lago member Trump has offered a diplomatic post to.

"Robin Bernstein is now the ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Prior to getting her ambassadorship, Bernstein was a founding member of Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s long-time insurance agent,” Mediaite reported in October.

“Patrick Park, who regularly holds fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago, was picked to be ambassador to Austria but ultimately turned it down. Brian Burns, who is also a Trump mega-donor, was offered an ambassadorship to Ireland but also turned it down.”

Mediaite noted that, luckily, Mar-a-Lago has a membership cap of 500.