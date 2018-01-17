World

Mauritius shuts airport and stock exchange ahead of Tropical Cyclone Berguitta

17 January 2018 - 11:06 Kamlesh Bhuckory
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Port Louis — Mauritius closed its main airport and stock exchange as it braced for the arrival of a cyclone packing winds of up to 120km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Berguitta is situated about 300km northeast of Mauritius and heading toward it at a speed of about 7km/h, the country’s meteorological service said in a statement on its website. The storm is forecast to make landfall overnight, it said.

"Berguitta represents a direct threat to Mauritius," the service said.

The tropical cyclone is the third in January to form in the southwest Indian Ocean. Tropical Cyclone Ava battered the island of Madagascar on January 5, leaving at least 42 people dead and 150,000 others displaced, according to country’s disaster-management office.

The Red Cross activated its disaster response team for Mauritius and La Reunion, a French-administered island 227km southwest of Mauritius that is also threatened by the storm.

"This dangerous cyclone puts at risk hundreds of lives in Mauritius and La Reunion," it said. "Our teams in both countries are prepositioning relief items to support communities who may need food, shelter and first aid services."

Mauritius’s Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport was shuttered from 7am, state-owned Airports of Mauritius said on Wednesday in an e-mailed statement.

The Stock Exchange of Mauritius said on Tuesday it would remain closed on Wednesday if the storm warning were upgraded to class III. SBM Holdings, owner of Mauritius’s second-biggest lender, switched off ATMs from 8pm on Tuesday, citing the weather.

Bloomberg

SAA cancels flights to Mauritius as cyclone rages

Tropical cyclone Berguitta is expected to cause widespread,  life-threatening conditions across Mauritius and Reunion 
Companies
15 hours ago

Financial cost of natural disasters doubled in 2017

The US accounted for the lion’s share, bit by wildfires in California and the worst hurricane season on record, and Munich Re warns this is ...
World
12 days ago

Ditch political feuds and focus on saving lives, says climate experts

Sharing information across borders is becoming increasingly important as climate change raises the risk of flooding and other natural disasters
World
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Mauritius shuts airport and stock exchange ahead ...
World
2.
France's Macron visits migration flashpoint to ...
World / Europe
3.
Aid agencies beg for key Yemeni port to remain ...
World / Middle East
4.
EU still open to Britain changing mind on Brexit
World / Europe

Related Articles

SAA cancels flights to Mauritius as cyclone rages
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tourists leave Bali by the thousand after airport is reopened
World / Asia

Financial cost of natural disasters doubled in 2017
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.