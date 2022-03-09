Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says the Brazilians’ technical team will watch footage of Ahly’s 3-0 win as they start preparations to meet Pitso Mosimane’s African champions in Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group A clash at FNB Stadium.

Sundowns stunned holders Ahly with a 1-0 defeat in their group match in Cairo in February‚ their first win over the Red Devils on Egyptian soil‚ to go top of Group A on seven points from three matches‚ three points ahead of the record 10-time winners.

The SA team has a glorious opportunity to land a second blow and finish the job with a win on Saturday that would see them clinch a place in the quarterfinals with two matches to play.

Shortly after Downs crushed amateurs Mathaithai 6-0 on Tuesday‚ Mosimane’s Ahly kicked off their top-of-the-table clash against unbeaten leaders Pyramids and 90 minutes later the reigning African champions displaced their Cairo title rivals. Ahly went top of the Egyptian league with a comprehensive win before they flew to Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mokwena said the Sundowns technical team had recorded the match and would analyse it in the days leading up to the 3pm kickoff in Johannesburg.

“We know they’ve got a very important game against Pyramids tonight and we will record that game and watch it as soon as we get home‚” said Mokwena after Sundowns crushed Mathaithai.

In the past 15 days Sundowns have travelled to Cairo where for the first time in six attempts‚ they didn’t just win but scored their first away goal against Ahly‚ then returned to SA and travelled between KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for Premiership assignments.

They’ve won all those matches — scoring 12 goals and conceding one — and while many a team would be moaning about the cramped fixture schedule‚ Sundowns are well equipped in personnel‚ experienced in fulfilling bumper-to-bumper commitments and used to managing the strain that comes with travelling on the continent.

As Mokwena said, the 2016 African champions are benefiting from the experience of regular appearances in the travel-intense Champions League.

“We are trying our best to manage the programme but it is a programme we enjoy and we love to be in this space where we play every three days‚ so there is no complaint from us‚” the coach said.

Sundowns can expect to be stretched against an Ahly side fresh from battle against Pyramids‚ while the Brazilians hardly had to break a sweat against opposition from SA’s semi-professional third-tier league.

Does that‚ plus the travel from Cairo‚ mean Sundowns will arrive at FNB Stadium marginally fresher‚ and Ahly a bit more fatigued?

“Fortunately for me the good thing is that it does not become my concern. It is a concern that coach Pitso has to deal with‚” Mokwena said.

Mokwena will not join co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela on the bench on Saturday after he was cautioned and subsequently red-carded in the fixture in Cairo for remonstrating with match officials.

He said it will be business as usual with or without him. “It is what it is. These things happen in football. At Mamelodi Sundowns no-one is more important than the team. What’s important is for the team to perform well and win the game. If that has to happen in my absence then so be it. I will be with the team in spirit.”