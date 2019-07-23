Sport / Soccer

Chiefs parade new ‘back to brilliance’ kit

23 July 2019 - 14:50 Marc Strydom
The new Kaizer Chiefs away jersey for the 2019/20 season. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS/TWITTER
The new Kaizer Chiefs away jersey for the 2019/20 season. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS/TWITTER

Kaizer Chiefs have displayed their new jersey for the 2019/2020 season.

Chiefs posted pictures of the new Nike home and away jerseys on Twitter‚ Facebook and their official website on Tuesday.

Chiefs‚ in a statement on their website‚ said: “After weeks of teasing and speculation‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Nike have officially unveiled the 2019/2020 home and away kits supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.

“Bolder than ever‚ the Kaizer Chiefs 2019/2020 home jersey is nothing short of confident. The striking new home jersey is an instant classic and features a distinctive and energetic pattern.”

The Kaizer Chiefs home jersey for the 2019/20 season. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS/TWITTER
The Kaizer Chiefs home jersey for the 2019/20 season. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS/TWITTER

The home jersey‚ with its busy striped design‚ is already drawing comparisons to the not particularly popular “Zebra” jersey worn between 2011 and 2013.

The white away jersey‚ with gold sleeves adorned by black stripes, has met with greater early popularity.

“The new kit represents our vision for the new season. This year we’re resetting our minds to reignite the passion and energy of the Amakhosi‚” Jessica Motaung‚ Chiefs’ marketing director‚ said.

On the away jersey‚ Motaung said: “As with the home jersey‚ this is another nod to our rich history. We decided to pay tribute to our white jersey that was donned by legends and former players like Thabo Mooki‚ Collins Mbesuma‚ Jimmy Tau‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Knowledge Musona‚ Kaizer Motaung Junior and Jabu Pule.”

Chiefs will sport their new kit when they meet archrivals Orlando Pirates in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns and Pirates ready to strut their stuff in new kit

Downs to get inspiration from the sun, Pirates look to success of the past
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp happy with team’s preparations

Amakhosi to play a friendly against Botswana's Township Rollers on Saturday
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.