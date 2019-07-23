Kaizer Chiefs have displayed their new jersey for the 2019/2020 season.
Chiefs posted pictures of the new Nike home and away jerseys on Twitter‚ Facebook and their official website on Tuesday.
Chiefs‚ in a statement on their website‚ said: “After weeks of teasing and speculation‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Nike have officially unveiled the 2019/2020 home and away kits supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.
“Bolder than ever‚ the Kaizer Chiefs 2019/2020 home jersey is nothing short of confident. The striking new home jersey is an instant classic and features a distinctive and energetic pattern.”
The home jersey‚ with its busy striped design‚ is already drawing comparisons to the not particularly popular “Zebra” jersey worn between 2011 and 2013.
The white away jersey‚ with gold sleeves adorned by black stripes, has met with greater early popularity.
“The new kit represents our vision for the new season. This year we’re resetting our minds to reignite the passion and energy of the Amakhosi‚” Jessica Motaung‚ Chiefs’ marketing director‚ said.
On the away jersey‚ Motaung said: “As with the home jersey‚ this is another nod to our rich history. We decided to pay tribute to our white jersey that was donned by legends and former players like Thabo Mooki‚ Collins Mbesuma‚ Jimmy Tau‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Knowledge Musona‚ Kaizer Motaung Junior and Jabu Pule.”
Chiefs will sport their new kit when they meet archrivals Orlando Pirates in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.