Houdalakis set to enjoy a successful meeting at the Vaal

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Only big tech will win if the government gives the nod to legislation
High court yet to decide on the regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship
Kgalema Motlanthe, chair of the ANC electoral committee, says branches must choose leadership candidates that boast capacity, integrity and resonate with broader society
The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Ukraine has for weeks been telling residents in its occupied south to be ready and to evacuate before it launches a counteroffensiv
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Audi has finally unleashed its latest RS3 Sportback and Sedan models upon our shores.
Trainer Lucky Houdalakis’s runners always demand close scrutiny on his home track at the Vaal and the stable should be among the winners at Tuesday’s meeting at the Free State track.
Houdalakis, who sent out 35 winners last season, has five runners in action and the most interesting is the newcomer, Munchkin, who makes his debut in the third race. Owner David Shawe went to R500,000 to secure this son of Rafeef as a yearling and bookmakers have priced the colt up at 28-10 in early betting.
Munchkin — bred at Wilgerbosdrift — is the first produce of the Fort Wood mare, Savannah Cat. This is the family of Bulleting Home who won six races including the grade 3 Kings Cup.
Futurewolff — the mount of JP van der Merwe who won on Team Gold at Turffontein last Saturday — has a shout on his recent second behind Prosper’s Gift and has been marked up favourite.
With Candice Dawson saying in Winning Form that her first-timer, Nazare, “may need the experience”, it will be interesting to see if there’s a market move for Ashley Fortune’s newcomer, Noble Kingdom.
A son of William Longsword bred by Avontuur Farm, Noble Kingdom cost R340,000 as a yearling and is bred in the purple. The gelding is the first produce of the British mare, Dream De Ra, who is by Oasis Dream. Her dam is Val De Ra who won 11 races and was voted Equus Champion Sprinter in 2011.
Owner Shawe has prospects of a double as his newcomer, Namaqua Blossom, won’t have to be anything special to win the seven-runner second race.
In the fourth event, Houdalakis will be looking for an improved performance from Queen Theodora after two disappointing runs. This is a weak maiden field with Muzi Yeni’s mount, Blue Eruption, looking the most likely winner.
Yeni resumes his partnership with Houdalakis’s mare, Fantasy Flower, in the seventh race and — with just 52kg to shoulder — the five-year-old could notch the fourth win of her career.
Silly Fella is the early favourite in this 1,400m contest and the gelding — reunited with Gavin Lerena — looks a serious threat to Fantasy Flower.
Though Humble Tune is paying his way for his owners, a third visit to the winner’s enclosure remains elusive and Dawson’s gelding may have to settle for a minor placing once again.
Dawson, who saddled a double at Greyville last week, has a good chance of winning the final leg of the Pick Six with Clarkson. The worry with the five year-old is that he drops markedly in trip having run over 2,000m on his most recent outing.
In the circumstances, a safer proposition could be Clinton Binda’s four-year-old, Who’s That Star, whose merit rating has dropped to 70 and should go well in the hands of Calvin Habib.
Johnny Dogs has shown ability in his three starts and while he’s a three-year-old taking on his elders, probably has more scope for improvement than most of the field.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Central City (6) I’m In Love (1) Michelin Star (2) Alabaster
second Race: (6) Namaqua Blossom (5) Back To The Future (3) Second Breath (1) Gaetana
third Race: (7) Munchkin (2) Futurewolff (9) Noble Kingdom (1) Guapo
fourth Race: (5) Blue Eruption (1) Queen Theodora (6) Voshaarnooi (4) Brazilian Storm
fifth Race: (3) Corapi (4) Kentallen Bay (1) Brenden James (2) Ridge To Reef
sixth Race: (3) Droghiere (6) Stormy Seas (7) Anfields Rocket (4) Set To Go
seventh Race: (11) Fantasy Flower (8) Silly Fella (1) Humble Tune (10) After Hours
eighth Race: (2) Who’s That Star (1) Clarkson (3) Johnny Dogs (10) Never To Clever
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Houdalakis set to enjoy a successful meeting at the Vaal
Stable sends out five runners with newcomer Munchkin looking to justify his price
Trainer Lucky Houdalakis’s runners always demand close scrutiny on his home track at the Vaal and the stable should be among the winners at Tuesday’s meeting at the Free State track.
Houdalakis, who sent out 35 winners last season, has five runners in action and the most interesting is the newcomer, Munchkin, who makes his debut in the third race. Owner David Shawe went to R500,000 to secure this son of Rafeef as a yearling and bookmakers have priced the colt up at 28-10 in early betting.
Munchkin — bred at Wilgerbosdrift — is the first produce of the Fort Wood mare, Savannah Cat. This is the family of Bulleting Home who won six races including the grade 3 Kings Cup.
Futurewolff — the mount of JP van der Merwe who won on Team Gold at Turffontein last Saturday — has a shout on his recent second behind Prosper’s Gift and has been marked up favourite.
With Candice Dawson saying in Winning Form that her first-timer, Nazare, “may need the experience”, it will be interesting to see if there’s a market move for Ashley Fortune’s newcomer, Noble Kingdom.
A son of William Longsword bred by Avontuur Farm, Noble Kingdom cost R340,000 as a yearling and is bred in the purple. The gelding is the first produce of the British mare, Dream De Ra, who is by Oasis Dream. Her dam is Val De Ra who won 11 races and was voted Equus Champion Sprinter in 2011.
Owner Shawe has prospects of a double as his newcomer, Namaqua Blossom, won’t have to be anything special to win the seven-runner second race.
In the fourth event, Houdalakis will be looking for an improved performance from Queen Theodora after two disappointing runs. This is a weak maiden field with Muzi Yeni’s mount, Blue Eruption, looking the most likely winner.
Yeni resumes his partnership with Houdalakis’s mare, Fantasy Flower, in the seventh race and — with just 52kg to shoulder — the five-year-old could notch the fourth win of her career.
Silly Fella is the early favourite in this 1,400m contest and the gelding — reunited with Gavin Lerena — looks a serious threat to Fantasy Flower.
Though Humble Tune is paying his way for his owners, a third visit to the winner’s enclosure remains elusive and Dawson’s gelding may have to settle for a minor placing once again.
Dawson, who saddled a double at Greyville last week, has a good chance of winning the final leg of the Pick Six with Clarkson. The worry with the five year-old is that he drops markedly in trip having run over 2,000m on his most recent outing.
In the circumstances, a safer proposition could be Clinton Binda’s four-year-old, Who’s That Star, whose merit rating has dropped to 70 and should go well in the hands of Calvin Habib.
Johnny Dogs has shown ability in his three starts and while he’s a three-year-old taking on his elders, probably has more scope for improvement than most of the field.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Central City (6) I’m In Love (1) Michelin Star (2) Alabaster
second Race: (6) Namaqua Blossom (5) Back To The Future (3) Second Breath (1) Gaetana
third Race: (7) Munchkin (2) Futurewolff (9) Noble Kingdom (1) Guapo
fourth Race: (5) Blue Eruption (1) Queen Theodora (6) Voshaarnooi (4) Brazilian Storm
fifth Race: (3) Corapi (4) Kentallen Bay (1) Brenden James (2) Ridge To Reef
sixth Race: (3) Droghiere (6) Stormy Seas (7) Anfields Rocket (4) Set To Go
seventh Race: (11) Fantasy Flower (8) Silly Fella (1) Humble Tune (10) After Hours
eighth Race: (2) Who’s That Star (1) Clarkson (3) Johnny Dogs (10) Never To Clever
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.