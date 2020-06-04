Sport / Other Sport

Russia’s Sochi ready and willing to host F1 double-header

Once part of the Olympic athletes’ village, the venue is within walking distance of the circuit and can be easily isolated

04 June 2020 - 18:39 Alan Baldwin
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom in 2019 in Sochi, Russia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PETER J FOX
London — Russian Grand Prix organisers said on Thursday they are open to hosting two back-to-back races in Sochi this season to help Formula One flesh out a calendar reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sport has already scheduled two double-headers at Austria’s Spielberg circuit and Silverstone in Britain in July and August respectively on an initial eight-race European schedule.

The opening race will be in Austria on July 5.

Sochi, with a circuit winding around the Olympic Park used for the 2014 Winter Games, is due to host the Russian Grand Prix on September 27, although that stage of the calendar remains uncertain.

It has the advantage of a nearby airport and accommodation that was once part of the Olympic athletes’ village and is within walking distance of the circuit and can be easily isolated.

Russian Grand Prix promoters Rosgonski said in a statement they are looking at several options.

“Sochi’s infrastructure and the experience of the promoter company allow us to consider the possibility of holding an F1 double header,” they said. “The traditional race weekend is still the preferred option. However, if necessary, the organisers are ready for an alternative.”

F1 has so far cancelled four races — Australia, Monaco, the Netherlands and France — with several others postponed but looking uncertain.

The plan is to race in Asia and the Americas after Europe, coronavirus conditions permitting, before ending up in the Middle East for a December finale in Abu Dhabi.

Reuters

