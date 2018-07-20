Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Varimax is worth a bet at Maiden Plate for Workriders

20 July 2018 - 05:03 Charl Pretorius
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Racing Writer — A Maiden Plate for Workriders kicks off Saturday’s meeting on the inside track at Turffontein and experienced rider Sam Mosia has a good chance on Samurai Warrior, but Vusi Sitheto has claims too on his mount, Shangai Pierce.

Varimax (race 6) can follow up on his recent Vaal win. He seems well ahead of the handicapper and meets a field of similar strength.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri: ‘I want Hazard to stay’
Sport / Rugby
2.
Solinas in the stands for Chiefs-Sundowns friendly
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mark Cavendish eliminated from the Tour de France
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri: ‘I want Hazard to stay’
Sport / Rugby
5.
Kevin Anderson: I will play as a proud South ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Meghan could join Charles in sport of kings
Sport / Other Sport

Justin Snaith does it again in July — ‘properly’ this time
Sport / Other Sport

Toxic fumes linked to race horse nose bleeds in Shongweni
Sport / Other Sport

Jockeys Callan Murray and Grant van Niekerk off to Hong Kong
Sport / Other Sport

Trainer slams ‘clueless’ panel of handicappers
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.