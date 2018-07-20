Varimax is worth a bet at Maiden Plate for Workriders

Racing Writer — A Maiden Plate for Workriders kicks off Saturday’s meeting on the inside track at Turffontein and experienced rider Sam Mosia has a good chance on Samurai Warrior, but Vusi Sitheto has claims too on his mount, Shangai Pierce.

Varimax (race 6) can follow up on his recent Vaal win. He seems well ahead of the handicapper and meets a field of similar strength.