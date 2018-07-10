Justin Snaith does it again in July — ‘properly’ this time

The 2018 renewal of the Vodacom Durban July at Greyville on Saturday delivered an afternoon of fine achievements.

Youthful trainer Justin Snaith won the third July of his career with three-year-old gelding Do It Again and also filled the second and third places with Made To Conquer and Elusive Silva, the first time this had been done since 1990.

Snaith said he was delighted to have won the big race "properly": "The first time I won it we had a dead heat [Dancer’s Daughter with Pocket Power, 2008], then I won it in the stipes’ boardroom [Legislate was placed first after an objection against Wylie Hall, 2014]."

Alec Hogg, commenting on his BizNews blog, wrote: "Now in their late 30s, the Snaith brothers [Justin and Jonathan] are poised to dominate local racing for years to come. And with the end finally in sight of a decades-long struggle to grant South African horses the right to compete globally, their next step will be taking locally bred horses into the global arena."

Jockey Anton Marcus, first successful in the 1993 Durban July on Dancing Duel, posted his fifth success in the race. Marcus had injured his wrist in a race two months ago and was riding with a supporting brace, but his customary power was all there as he drove Do It Again into the lead over a luckless Jeff Lloyd on Made To Conquer.

Do It Again’s sire, Twice Over (GB), was imported to SA in 2015. The former European track star joined an elite club of stallions to have sired a Durban July winner from his first crop.

It will be business as usual for team Snaith at their home track, Kenilworth, on Tuesday, where a 10-race programme has been scheduled to make up for races lost due to heavy rain in Cape Town recently.

Snaith has entered 15 runners to compete at the meeting and Juniper Spring (race 2), Captain Of Tortuga (race 4) and Northern Ballet (race 6) could keep his winning spree going.