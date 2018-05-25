Russian sporting officials finally admit to ‘systemic doping scheme’

"The serious crisis that affected Russian sports was caused by some unacceptable manipulations of the anti-doping system revealed in the investigations conducted under the auspices of WADA ... and the IOC," the letter said.

The acceptance of the conclusions of the McLaren report was one of the last two conditions for Wada to lift their suspension of Russia’s anti-doping agency, Rusada.

The three signatories insist they had no knowledge of the doping, but said: "We confirm that appropriate actions have been taken against the individuals involved in the operation of the systemic doping scheme, including ensuring that such individuals no longer have any role in or influence over Russia’s anti-doping effort."

The letter again queried the Wada evidence of Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow anti-doping lab who is now in hiding in the US, saying that a decision by the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) in February to lift bans on 28 Russians "caused reasonable doubt about the validity of the evidence".

The inspection of the lab Rodchenkov ran is the last of Wada’s conditions for reinstating Rusada. So far, the Russians have not agreed, saying they must conclude their own investigation. The letter arrived just before two days of meetings of Wada’s executive committee and foundation board in Montreal on May 16 and17.

It helped fuel lively debate between the IOC representatives, who favour accrediting Rusada, and representatives of national governments, who do not. "The discussions were strained because the sports movement is pushing for a lifting of the sanctions," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Wada committee responsible for the sanctions meets on June 14 to examine new elements in the case, including the Russian letter. "Someone said to me it is only semantics, but semantics matter in this game," Reedie said of the letter. "They matter in Moscow and they matter within this organisation, and let’s hope I am right."

AFP