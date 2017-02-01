She points out that an athlete‚ or team‚ must fulfil three conditions to get to an Olympics — they must qualify in terms of criteria set out by the international sports federations‚ then they must be recommended by their national federations and then they must be entered into the Games by their National Olympic Committee.

Sascoc signed selection agreements with each of the national federations in the build-up to the Games that stipulated that African qualifiers would not be accepted.

But Barrett insists this was invalid because the Fencing Federation of SA president did not have the authority to sign the agreement and it further "unlawfully denuded" the federation’s power to select and recommend athletes to Sascoc.

She further argues that the international fencing federation’s four zonal qualifying tournaments were not strictly continental tournaments‚ because some regions were combined.

Barrett says even if Sascoc had the right to both select and enter athletes‚ it had a legal duty to "fairly apply its mind in deciding whether to select and enter [her]" and "not act arbitrarily‚ capriciously and/or irrationally". Calculating damages‚ Barrett says she was awarded a $70‚000 annual sponsorship for study and training prior to the Rio Games‚ but failure to participate had diminished her prospects of receiving a similar sponsorship for the four-year build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

To try qualify for the next Games‚ she would also need to compete in 80% of annual tournaments in SA and internationally‚ which she worked out at a further R452‚400 per year.

The Fencing Federation of SA is named as the second defendant in the case but no relief is being sought from it because Barrett’s team believes it did everything possible to get her to the Olympics. Sascoc spokeswoman Jessica Choga said the organisation would defend the action if the matter goes to court.

"Sascoc has nothing to say about the issue at hand. As the macro sports body, we applied the rules, so if taken to court, we will defend," she said.

If successful‚ the case would have far-reaching consequences‚ not only in terms of SA’s qualification requirements for Tokyo, but also for those who were not selected for Rio.

Barrett was not the only casualty of Sascoc’s policy‚ others being the men’s and women’s hockey teams‚ as well as the women’s rugby sevens side.

And what about sprinter Akani Simbine who finished

fifth in the 100m final in

Brazil‚ but was overlooked for selection in the 200m where he might have won a medal?

