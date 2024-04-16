Politics

WATCH: Political veterans and the 2024 elections

Business Day TV talks to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa

16 April 2024 - 14:57
by Business Day TV
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after addressing the launch of his party elections manifesto in Midrand, March 2 2024. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE
The UDM has been around for 27 years, with Bantu Holomisa at the party's helm. Business day TV sat down with him ahead of the 2024 elections to discuss the party’s manifesto and for insights from Holomisa as a political veteran.

