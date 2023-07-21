WILLIAM GUMEDE: SA should consider the advantages of a sports-industrial complex
Policymakers must explore this approach to economic growth or developmental state
Let us for a moment approach our economy differently. What about a sports-industrial complex?
A strategy focusing on sport-driven economic growth or a sport-driven developmental state may be a much lower-barrier, and more labour-intensive and pragmatic, route to lift economic growth rates to deal with SA’s high unemployment, poverty and inequality levels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.