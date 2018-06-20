Carletonville, the ghost town at the heart of an industry in its death throes

The death rattle of the industry that once symbolised SA can be heard in the town of Carletonville — on Gold Street.

That’s where Paseka Selemela has been guarding cars since 2010, when the scaffolding business he worked for closed. Prior to that, he was an assistant at a now-shuttered mine owned by AngloGold Ashanti. Nor has he found work in other gold mines around the town, home to the world’s deepest shafts. Many of his friends and family members also have joined the legions of the retrenched, including 8,500 people in the area last year alone.

"These people can’t find jobs, just like me," Selemela, 34, said under the winter sun, wearing a torn, dirty Chelsea soccer club shirt and jeans that hung loosely on his thin frame. "They try at the retailers, but there is nothing available there. They are employing fewer people because people are buying less. There’s no money."

Additional cuts are to come across mines and towns in SA, once the world’s biggest producer of gold. A volatile rand, uncertainty about regulations and demand, labour union tensions, harder-to-access ore, high operating costs and falling prices mean about half of gold and platinum operations are loss-making.

More than 6-million people are unemployed and looking for work, taking the jobless rate to about 28%, a 15-year high. This excludes 2.5-million discouraged job seekers.

It’s a gargantuan task for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to office in February promising to revive the sluggish economy and clamp down on corruption. He’s spearheading a drive to attract $100bn in new investments that could absorb unemployed youth as well as former mine and factory workers, and to provide opportunities for young citizens.

He has his work cut out for him: the economy shrank the most in nine years in the first quarter, led by declines in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, Statistics SA said on June 5.

Gold production fell for the seventh straight month in April, the agency said on June 14.

After gold was discovered near what was to become the economic hub of Johannesburg in 1886, the country became the biggest producer. The metal spawned some of the world’s largest mining companies, such as Anglo American. It transformed SA from a farming economy into the continent’s most industrialised. It provided opportunities for unskilled black men, who were restricted from many jobs because of their race under apartheid.