Sectors in SA must collaborate to nurture small businesses to success

THERE has been a raft of initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship as a means to assault the high rate of unemployment — pegged at 26.7% — and consequent alarming poverty levels in SA.

Only a quarter of young African men and a paltry tenth of young African women manage to land jobs in the formal economy before they turn 30, reports the African Development Bank.

However, despite these many initiatives or pro-SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) legislation, the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor describes this country’s activity as "very low for a developing nation", noting that the nation lags behind its continental peers.

On the other side of the coin, SA — in the league of Italy, Malaysia and Argentina — is second to none in Africa when it comes to infrastructure, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Index.

This costly mismatch between low activity and advanced infrastructure points to a disunited stakeholder front, government and industry, when it comes to nurturing small businesses. Whereas deliberate collaboration is the approach in countries such as India and the US.

If entrepreneurship is central to job creation and poverty reduction, as the National Development Plan (NDP) acknowledges, then why is small business failure within two years of registration sitting at an alarming 70%-80% in SA? This is the same country that promotes enterprise and skills development and boasts world-class infrastructure.

However, it also features largely inaccessible business development support agencies in townships, where, critically, 60% of households in metropolitan areas are to be found.

The concentrated nature of the South African economy and local economic conditions do not help matters.

Such factors, amid a lack of efficient ecosystems, explain high failure rates.

Missing links include entrepreneurial ecosystems, collaborations and a culture that supports small business.

While entrepreneurs in Ghana, Mauritius, Tanzania and other countries thrive due to a mix of positive sentiment and collaborative efforts, and the US pumps a fortune into uplifting its small businesses, in SA the sector must contend with an extremely hostile environment. Regardless of whether infrastructure is sophisticated or not, countries with commendable success rates have entrepreneurial ecosystems in common.

In the case of women, the burden is heavier owing to the patriarchal nature of our society, confirms a study on female owners of micro and small businesses. The businesses include B&B establishments, catering, childcare, hardware and steel fabrication ventures.

This study, spanning young and old female entrepreneurs in townships in three provinces, conducted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Entrepreneurial Development Academy (EDA), found that obstacles facing the respondents included cultural, behavioural and psychological barriers that manifest in a lack of self-confidence and a sense of entitlement. Both of the latter traits are generally associated with male entrepreneurs.

Significantly, researchers noted a gap "in the study of women entrepreneurs that addresses the emotional and social needs of the entrepreneur which could have an integral contribution to her success and growth. The psychosocial needs of women appear to have been largely ignored and not studied from a systems approach."

Researchers also warned against a one-size-fits-all approach. "It is important to view entrepreneurship with a gender-sensitive lens to examine the ecosystem of specific needs for township-based women entrepreneurs."

As opposed to oversimplification, a function of a one-size-fits-all attitude, an enterprise ecosystemic approach takes a holistic view of all stakeholders. Researchers view ecosystems as a phenomenon within "a complex network or an interconnected system" that contextualise links between individuals and their environment. For example, a lack of social relationships for moral and emotional support during the initial years of female-owned businesses could be detrimental because, research suggests, women appear to be more dependent on such structures.

For entrepreneurship activity to catch up with SA’s potential, collaboration should also extend to enterprise and supply development programme service providers — including incubators, accelerators and blue chip-driven initiatives — that have, thus far, operated in silos, to the detriment of entrepreneurial growth.

Since there is no standardisation among enterprise and supply development practitioners, it is hard to measure what each small business has achieved by participating in a course or to avoid duplication.

Unable to tell courses apart, entrepreneurs end up hopping from one programme to the next. Unfortunately, some of the companies offering such courses are not motivated by promoting enterprise and skills development, but by scoring points and keeping up with the black economic empowerment codes of good practice.

Far from advancing the imperatives of empowerment or helping small businesses become a part of supply chains, enterprise and supply development participants’ continued failure to collaborate is costly and perpetuates the failure of small businesses.

Entrepreneurs need to access markets, rather than to be overtrained because practitioners don’t operate from a standard and professionalised curriculum. Worse, some practitioners have been prevented from doing business with rival companies. Clearly some firms put their egos and point-scoring before entrepreneurs and the South African economy.

Until different sectors collaborate and become sustainable ecosystems to nurture small businesses — as seen in Ghana and other countries where entrepreneurship enjoys multiple stakeholder recognition and support — SA could continue squandering its growth potential.

This is despite an enviable mix of world-class infrastructure, an advanced economy and a 55-million-strong market.

This failure will put paid to entrepreneurs creating 90% of the new jobs required by 2030 in terms of the national agenda.

• Nambiar is the director of the Enterprise Development Academy at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.