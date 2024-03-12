KwaZulu-Natal warns of flooding from heavy rainfall on Wednesday

Communities in northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace themselves for heavy disruptive rainfall that could result in flooding on Wednesday.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 6 disruptive rain warning.
According to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, a level 6 alert indicates a high probability of flooding with a significant amount of rainfall (exceeding 100mm).
Departmental spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said areas likely to be affected included the municipalities of uMhlathuze, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and Umhlabuyalingana.
“This weather poses a high likelihood of flooded roads, bridges and settlements; major disruption of traffic flow and disruption to essential services (water, electricity and communications). We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places.”
Mngadi said public facilities, such as community halls, were open as safe havens for those in need of shelter.
He said their teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee a high risk of danger due to inclement weather.
Mngadi urged motorists to avoid travelling during the period as bridges might become flooded and pose a risk to life.
