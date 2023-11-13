Cape Town mayor condemns violent Sea Point protests

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says hateful language should be condemned by all. File photo: SUPPLIED
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has condemned clashes at Sea Point on Sunday where chaos erupted when pro-Palestinian supporters descended on the promenade ahead of a pro-Israel prayer meeting.
“Unfortunately, we saw violent disruptions against a planned peaceful prayer gathering in support of Israel. This violence deserves the condemnation of all Capetonians who value free expression in our open democracy,” Hill-Lewis said in a statement.
“While residents or groups may disagree vehemently with one another, they may not engage in violent disruption. We call on all residents to desist from doing so.
“Every person or group, of every belief and persuasion, has the right to protest peacefully in SA.”
He said until then , protests in Cape Town had been peaceful.
The mayor said police and law enforcement agencies have to protect the right to protest peacefully.
“Public order policing is under the authority of the SA Police Service and they are in command when public disorder incidents take place.”
He said the police had seized two firearms and arrested seven people.
Videos doing the rounds on social media showed a heavy police presence with stun guns and water cannons deployed to disperse the crowds.
The mayor also referred to an incident in Cape Town on Saturday where pro-Palestinian supporters marched.
“We also condemn any hate speech uttered by radical minorities at protests, especially when that hate speech is directed towards little children. We have received video footage of a representative, purportedly of the PAC, speaking at yesterday’s protest and calling young Jewish children in Cape Town “murderers”.
“Such hateful language should similarly be condemned by all. Radical elements do not speak for Capetonians, and do not even speak for the protesters they claim to represent.”
The SAPS said two firearms were seized and seven people were arrested
