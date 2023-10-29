Palestinians get support from across the world

People hold Palestinian flags in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rome, Italy, October 28. Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI
London — Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in cities in Europe, the Middle East and Asia on Saturday to show support for the Palestinians as Israel’s military widened its air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.
In one of the biggest marches, in London, aerial footage showed large crowds marching through the centre of the capital to demand the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak call for a ceasefire.
“The superpowers at play are not doing enough. This is why we are here: we are calling for a ceasefire, calling for Palestinian rights, the right to exist, to live, human rights, all our rights,” said protester Camille Revuelta.
“This is not about Hamas. This is about Palestinian lives,” she said.
Echoing Washington’s stance, Sunak’s government has stopped short of calling for a ceasefire, and instead advocated humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach people in Gaza.
Britain has supported Israel’s right to defend itself after the October 7 attack by militant group Hamas that Israel said killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
According to Gaza health officials, the death toll in the enclave has climbed to 7,650 dead, also mostly civilians, since Israel’s bombardment began three weeks ago,
There has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments and many citizens over the Hamas attacks, but the Israeli response has prompted anger, particularly in Arab and Muslim countries.
In Malaysia, a large crowd of demonstrators chanted slogans outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
Drew rebuke
Addressing hundreds of thousands of supporters at a huge rally in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Israel was an occupier, and Hamas was not a terrorist organisation.
Erdogan drew a sharp rebuke from Israel this week for calling the militant group “freedom fighters”.
Iraqis took part in a rally in Baghdad. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian protesters in Hebron called on Saturday for a global boycott of Israeli products. “Don’t contribute to the killing of the children of Palestine,” they chanted.
People also took to the streets of Copenhagen, Rome and Stockholm. Some cities in France have banned rallies since the war began, fearing they could fuel social tension. But despite a ban in Paris, there was a small rally there on Saturday. Several hundred people also marched in the southern city of Marseille.
In New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, thousands of people holding Palestinian flags and placards reading “Free Palestine” marched to Parliament House.
In London, police estimated the turnout at 50,000-70,000 people.
In the US, Republican presidential candidates including front-runner Donald Trump touted their unwavering support for Israel wiping out Palestinian Hamas militants, as they campaigned with addresses to major Jewish donors in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Support for Israel is a hallmark of American Republican politics. Still, about 1,500 donors gathered in Las Vegas were seeking firmer expressions of commitment as Israel faces growing criticism from human rights groups for its air strikes in Gaza, a densely populated area.
“The US will stand with Israel 100% — without hesitation, without qualification and without any apology. We are not going to be apologising,” Trump said to huge cheers. He said later that he would sanction Iran and crack down on pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses.
“If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours,” Trump said.
Reuters
