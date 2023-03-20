Gold and resources shares give the local bourse a boost
Cyril Ramaphosa calls on citizens to defend hard-won freedoms ahead of Human Rights Day
President invokes past struggles and the Bill of Rights, but emphasises that the right to protest does not give one the right to harass, intimidate or threaten other people
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on hard-won freedoms to be protected ahead of Human Rights Day on Tuesday.
The president said the freedoms were achieved after many decades of bitter struggle.
“One hundred years ago‚ in May 1923‚ the first Bill of Rights in SA’s history was adopted by the ANC. It had no legal standing at the time‚ but it clearly expressed the desire for the equal rights of all people to be recognised and guaranteed‚” he said.
Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of the rights South Africans enjoy, saying they were the result of great sacrifices.
“Many people were imprisoned‚ many were driven into exile and many lost their lives so that our basic human rights are protected and upheld. Given our country’s repressive past‚ some of the most valued of those rights are the rights to freedom of expression and association‚” he said.
Ramaphosa said SA’s constitution guaranteed every person “the right‚ peacefully and unarmed‚ to assemble‚ to demonstrate‚ to picket and to present petitions”.
As the EFF protest got under way‚ he urged the country to remember the events of March 21 1960‚ when 69 peaceful protesters in Sharpeville were killed by the apartheid police‚ saying the country needed to be resolute in its defence of the right to peaceful protest.
“But we should be clear that the right to protest does not give anyone the right to harass‚ intimidate or threaten anyone else. It does not give anyone the right to damage property or cause harm to any person. One person’s right to protest should in no way infringe on any other person’s right to life and dignity‚” Ramaphosa said.
Protest action should not impede people’s freedom of movement and association‚ or their right to engage in their trade or profession without hindrance‚ he said.
“The constitution is clear that the state must ‘respect‚ protect‚ promote and fulfil’ all the freedoms contained in the Bill of Rights. Therefore, just as the state has a duty to uphold the right to peaceful protest‚ it has a responsibility to prevent any attempt to violate any of the other rights in the constitution.”
Ramaphosa said it was well within the right of any person or organisation to call on fellow South Africans to join freely in acts of protest‚ but that no-one should be forced‚ threatened or intimidated into joining that protest.
“In fulfilment of its constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of all people‚ government will always have measures in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work‚ travel for leisure and conduct business can do so in a safe and secure environment‚” he said.
Ramaphosa defended the deployment of security personnel across the country to ensure the law is observed‚ saying the rights that are enshrined in the constitution cannot be taken for granted.
“Too many lives have been lost and too many people have suffered so that we may all be protected by a Bill of Rights that applies to all laws and that is the cornerstone of our democracy,” he said.
“A century after the first Bill of Rights was adopted in this country‚ every person in SA can now enjoy these freedoms. As the government‚ we will not allow anyone or any group to take these freedoms away from them.”
