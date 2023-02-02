Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
DA describes ruling as a ‘historic victory’ for transparency and the rule of law
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
Miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Corruption and crime in Eskom’s coal supply chain plays a significant role in the unreliability of electricity supply from coal-fired power stations. In this way, “coal corruption” is one of the factors driving electricity users to renewable energy alternatives.
“Coal corruption is very deeply embedded [in Eskom’s supply chains], and it is highly problematic. It is causing us, I believe, to accelerate the move away from coal,” said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter...
‘Black sites’ and bribes: De Ruyter gives peek into coal corruption
Coal corruption is driving SA into the arms of green energy, says Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
