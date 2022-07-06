National National Planning Commission wants energy crisis to be declared an emergency B L Premium

The government’s national advisory body has called for a wide-ranging intervention to alleviate SA’s long-standing energy crisis, including a declaration of an energy emergency.

The National Planning Commission (NPC), chaired by minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, said declaring an energy emergency would help rid the country of red tape that is making it difficult to bring in new generation capacity...