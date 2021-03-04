National

Former Business Day political editor Karima Brown dies

Scores of politicians and prominent figures have reacted on social media to the news

04 March 2021 - 11:35 Staff Writer
UPDATED 04 March 2021 - 18:23
Journalist Karima Brown.
Journalist Karima Brown.

Former Business Day political editor, Karima Brown, has died of Covid-19-related complications.

The veteran journalist was laid to rest in a burial ceremony held in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions on Thursday. Brown had been a regular face and contributor on eNCA for nearly five years, hosting current affairs programme The Fix since May 2018. She was a political commentator on the channel since 2017.

“For a long time, Karima has been a robust voice in SA’s media landscape,” eNCA MD Norman Munzhelele said on Thursday.

“Her years of activism preceded this. She had a big personality and didn’t shy away from voicing her opinions. Karima believed in hope. She was also a loving mother, a loyal friend and a committed colleague. Her death leaves a huge void for many.”

Her family described Brown as a  prolific and well-known journalist and commentator “with deep footprints in print and broadcast media”.

In a statement the family also said Brown was a “well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter, and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles”.

Her former editor at Business Day, Peter Bruce, said on Twitter: “Whenever I realised I was lost on an ANC story I would call or WhatsApp Karima Brown. She always had answers and understanding.”

