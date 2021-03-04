Former Business Day political editor Karima Brown dies
Scores of politicians and prominent figures have reacted on social media to the news
Former Business Day political editor, Karima Brown, has died of Covid-19-related complications.
The veteran journalist was laid to rest in a burial ceremony held in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions on Thursday. Brown had been a regular face and contributor on eNCA for nearly five years, hosting current affairs programme The Fix since May 2018. She was a political commentator on the channel since 2017.
“For a long time, Karima has been a robust voice in SA’s media landscape,” eNCA MD Norman Munzhelele said on Thursday.
“Her years of activism preceded this. She had a big personality and didn’t shy away from voicing her opinions. Karima believed in hope. She was also a loving mother, a loyal friend and a committed colleague. Her death leaves a huge void for many.”
Her family described Brown as a prolific and well-known journalist and commentator “with deep footprints in print and broadcast media”.
In a statement the family also said Brown was a “well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter, and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles”.
Her former editor at Business Day, Peter Bruce, said on Twitter: “Whenever I realised I was lost on an ANC story I would call or WhatsApp Karima Brown. She always had answers and understanding.”
