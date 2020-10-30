CORRUPTION FIGHT
Still no firm date for cabinet lifestyle audits
President Ramaphosa pledged in 2018 that the entire executive and his cabinet would undergo lifestyle audits
30 October 2020 - 05:10
A framework for guidelines on lifestyle audits for cabinet ministers and their deputies will be finalised by March 2021, about three years after President Cyril Ramaphosa said such examinations would be introduced.
However, despite probing by opposition MPs, Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the presidency, would not say when they would be conducted. The DA said ministers were dithering because they fear the exposure of unethical transactions.
