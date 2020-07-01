Key investment agency in the Western Cape rocked by CEO salary dispute

A key agency established to promote trade and investment in the Western Cape has been rocked by a salary dispute and allegations of political interference, which has led to the resignation of the chair and a member of the board.

Wesgro, which was established more than 30 years ago, and funded jointly by the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town, has played a crucial role in boosting tourism, trade and investment in the province, and has hardly attracted controversy in recent years.

Now, an internal dispute about a decision to hike CEO Tim Harris’s salary by R427,000 to R2.5m a year, has led to the resignation of two board members, which could threaten the proper functioning of the agency.

Harris is a former DA MP, and a parliamentary counsellor to former DA leader Lindiwe Mazibuko . He also served as shadow minister of finance from 2012 to 2014, and was the director of trade and investment in the office of the Cape Town mayor until March 2015, before joining Wesgro.

He was on a five-year contract, which was renewed with improved terms effective March 1, but economic opportunities MEC David Maynier raised concern about the increase in light of the prevailing economic crisis brought on by Covid-19.

The Wesgro board negotiated the salary adjustment prior to the health crisis, and subsequently Harris took a temporary cut to his pay and benefits when the pandemic hit.

The dispute has raised questions about the political interference of the DA-led Western Cape provincial government entities. The party often prides itself for clean governance and often slams the ANC for interfering in board affairs of state-owned enterprises.

Wesgro’s governing act stipulates that the agency has the power to employ officers and employees and to pay them such remuneration and benefits as may be determined by its board.

Another board member, Judith February, a renowned governance expert, also raised concern about the salary hike and procedural flaws in arriving at the decision. She also questioned whether Harris is suitably qualified to move seamlessly from Wesgro to the private sector should the salary increase not be granted, News24 reported. She subsequently resigned in protest against the board decision to approve the salary adjustment.