National Busisiwe Mkhwebane uses 'Zuma tweets' to bolster her case The public protector has submitted tweets to the high court apparently issued by the former president

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has used tweets allegedly posted by former president Jacob Zuma to bolster her disputed claim for access to Zuma’s tax records.

Mkhwebane is looking for Zuma’s tax information as part of her investigation into an ethics complaint laid by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who asked for an investigation into allegations that Zuma received payments from a security company in the first months of his presidency.