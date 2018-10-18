Fewer farm deals as farmers adopt wait-and-see approach

There has been a decline in the number of farm transactions processed by South African banks since the proposal to amend the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

This is according to a statement issued by the Banking Association of SA (Basa) on Thursday, in which it said the farming community had adopted “a wait-and-see approach”.

The association also observed a decrease in capital investment into agricultural properties.

On November 26 and 28, Parliament is expected to debate the motion on whether the constitution should be amended to allow expropriation without compensation, following public hearings and the consideration of written submissions by interested groups.

Basa also said sharp falls in land prices had remained “broadly” stable, despite some in areas that were affected by prolonged drought conditions, such as the Western Cape and North West.