Tech is vital to the public protector’s investigations, Thuli Madonsela says

The address also coincides with the release of journalist Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers, which implicates Zuma and the South African Revenue Service in a number of indiscretions, including complicity in the President’s alleged failure to submit his tax returns in the first five years of assuming office.

The book claims that Zuma was on the payroll of businessman Roy Moodley during the first term of his presidency, being paid as much as R1m a month. The State Security Agency has demanded the book’s withdrawal or retraction of some of its explosive chapters, while sales have soared and a PDF versions have gone viral.

Madonsela said technological innovations in Africa have served as a game changer in allowing societies to hold governments accountable, but that rural and poorer communities have struggled to access the benefits of this impact.

"Those left at the edge of society are left further out of the grid because of the lopsided distribution of technology. People know about events around the world instantly because of technology," Madonsela said.

However, she said Africa had led the league in technological innovation that bridge the gap between the rich and poor in terms of access to amenities. She mentioned Kenya’s Mpesa as a prime example.

"Banking has been one area with groundbreaking inclusivity. Mpesa is one example where instead of the mice complaining about who would eat their cheese, they moved banking to mobile phones. I do hope that developers will move the needle even further," she said.

Madonsela said technology was key during her investigations as public protector when testing allegations. Technology is instrumental in getting to the bottom of allegations when they have not yet been tested as technology does not lie, she said.

She added that SA could do more to use technology to fight crime and ensure administrative accountability.

Madonsela’s address also coincided with the release of the so called "Paradise Papers", which have exposed offshore investments used by powerful leaders and businesses to hide their funds.