Mosebenzi Zwane dodges verbal grilling over official

09 November 2016 - 10:54 Linda Ensor
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Governing party MPs rallied around Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Wednesday and shielded him from accounting for the allegedly irregular appointment of a deputy director-general with suspected links to the politically connected Gupta family.

Zwane was confronted about the appointment of Seipati Dlamini during a sitting of the mineral affairs committee, but the minister hid behind an argument by ANC MPs that he should have time to consider his response and provide it to the committee in writing.

The MPs said he should not be forced to respond verbally to DA MP James Lorimer’s allegations about the appointment.

State capture inquiry: expect slow, dirty war

This report may not even be Zuma's Watergate moment, writes Bruce Whitfield
5 months ago

Direct questions about the report to my office, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector says if the media have questions about the State of Capture report‚ her office has the ‘institutional memory’ to answer them
5 months ago

ANC MP Mandla Mandela rejected Lorimer’s “unsubstantiated allegations”.

But Lorimer said Zwane should give the assurance that Dlamini’s appointment was above board.

“The committee needs to decide whether we are interested in oversight or not,” he said.

The ANC’s argument won the day.

Lorimer had written to committee chairman Sahlulele Luzipo asking him to summon Zwane to provide information about the appointment but Luzipo handed the letter to the minister, who said he would give it the appropriate attention.

Lorimer requested that Zwane be summoned to explain the appointment, which appeared to have been made without following due process. This was relevant in the light of the cloud surrounding the minister and his links to the Guptas.

As deputy director-general for mineral regulation, Dlamini has the power to grant or rescind mining licences.

Her appointment could be seen in the context of state capture, Lorimer said.

Dlamini was Zwane’s chief of staff and worked with him as chief financial officer when he was agriculture MEC in the Free State. She allegedly made an irregular payment to a Gupta-linked dairy venture in Zwane’s hometown, Vrede.

Lorimer noted Zwane and Dlamini were implicated in the Free State agriculture department’s possibly irregular payment in 2013 of R40m-R144m to the dairy project run by a Gupta-linked company, Estina.

He also said that Zwane had been implicated by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her State of Capture report over his trip to Switzerland with the Guptas on a mission to persuade Glencore to sell the Optimum Colliery to their company, Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

