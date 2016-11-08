Zuma must appoint judge for inquiry on state capture, Gwede Mantashe says

THE ANC agrees with the directive to establish a judicial commission of inquiry on state capture, but wants President Jacob Zuma to appoint the judge to preside over it.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, speaking on Tuesday after a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC), said the commission "must be established like any other judicial commission of inquiry".

The position by the ANC NWC echoed that of Zuma backers in the North West, who said on Monday that it was the sole prerogative of the president to appoint a commission of inquiry.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela in the remedial action of her State of Capture report, said the President should appoint a judicial commission of inquiry within 30 days, to be presided over by a judge selected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

She also said that this judge should have powers no less than those of the public protector’s office itself.

Mantashe said the NWC felt it was not Madonsela’s place to determine how the commission should be constituted, as this was spelt out in the Constitution.

When asked whether Zuma could still appoint a judge despite being implicated in the report, he said this would have to be clarified by the courts when the report was taken up on review.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe have said they would seek to have the report set aside by the courts.

The report concluded that Zuma could have violated the Executive Ethics Code and the Constitution by not acting on what appeared to clear cases of conflict of interest and malfeasance.