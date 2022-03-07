JSE flags as oil surges to multiyear high on fears over Russian imports
The all share had lost 0.1% to 74,655.91 points by 10.20am, while the top 40 had gained 0.24%
07 March 2022 - 11:09
The oil price surged to a thirteen-year high on Monday amid concerns the West is gearing up to ban Russian oil and gas due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has intensified its operations in Ukraine, with a US official confirming at the weekend further sanctions are being considered, something that has sent the oil price above $130 for the first time since 2008...
