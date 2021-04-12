Markets

Oil climbs on hopes fuel demand is rising in US and as vaccinations increase

Prices have changed little since a period of volatile trading ended with the close of trading last Monday

12 April 2021 - 07:51 Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil rose on Monday amid hopes that fuel demand is picking up in the US as the summer driving season approaches and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations there accelerates, though increasing case numbers in other countries are set to cap gains.

Brent was up 25c, or 0.4%, at $63.20 a barrel by 3.55am. US crude gained 17c, or 0.3%, to $59.49 a barrel.

Prices have changed little since a period of volatile trading ended with the close of trading last Monday.

“An unsettling calm has enveloped oil markets recently as Brent remains anchored around $63 and traders adopt a wait-and-see range-trade mentality,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi.

While the US has fully vaccinated more than 70-million people, and in Europe new infection numbers are falling as lockdowns take effect, India is reporting record new cases and other parts of Asia are seeing caseloads rise.

That is likely to continue to “sully the global travel outlook” and keep prices range bound as the summer approaches, Innes said.

The US economy is at an “inflection point” amid expectations that growth and hiring will accelerate in the months ahead, but faces the risk of reopening too quickly and sparking a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“There really are risks out there. And the principal one just is that we will reopen too quickly, people will too quickly return to their old practices, and we’ll see another spike in cases,” Powell said in a CBS interview, recorded on Wednesday.

Reuters

Asian shares dip as investors watch US earnings

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan  and Tokyo’s Nikkei edge down
Markets
48 minutes ago

Surging US Treasury yields and firmer dollar weigh on gold

Stronger-than-expected economic data suggests that inflation will rise faster than forecast, analyst says
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE faces weaker Asian markets as Covid-19 threat continues

Parts of South Asia are experiencing a second wave of infections with high mortality rates
Markets
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Market data — April 11 2021
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week firmer with banks ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Unilever
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Barloworld
Markets
5.
Rising oil output pushes prices down
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.