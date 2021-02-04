Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — NextEra Energy
04 February 2021 - 09:49
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy as his stock pick of the day.
“Same as last time, NextEra Energy, the energy utility in the US. They do clean energy, solar, wind, a little bit of nuclear as well and they do about 4,000 gigawatts of electricity in the states. They pay a good dividend and dividend looks like it’s going to grow nearly 10% a year.”
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
