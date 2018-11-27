Rand slightly firmer despite Trump’s trade war comments

The rand was flat against major global currencies on Tuesday morning, after weakening slightly overnight, as markets eyed upcoming political risk events and data releases.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he expected to levy 25% tariffs on Chinese imports in November, deflating the hope that a solution to the US-China trade conflict is in sight.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that if negotiations did not produce a favourable outcome for the US, he would also put tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports that are currently not subject to duties. Trump also said it was “highly unlikely” he would accede to Chinese requests to not institute additional tariffs.

“His comments reflect how little progress has been made in trade talks so far and highlights the low probability for any deal to be agreed with China’s president Xi [Jinping] when the two presidents meet at this week’s Group of 20 [G20] summit,” said London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler.

Local focus is on business confidence numbers at 10am, but the week is busy for the domestic economic calendar, with producer inflation data due on Thursday and balance of trade figures due on Friday.

The week is expected to conclude with uncertainty as G20 members meet in Argentina.

At 9.11am the rand was 0.13% firmer against the dollar at R13.8884, 0.07% against the euro at R15.7413, and 0.33% against the pound at R17.7544. The euro was flat at $1.1335.