WATCH: Stock Pick — United Technologies

Craig Pheiffer, of Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management, chose United Technologies/$135.65 (-0.65%) as his stock pick of the day

27 July 2018 - 10:12 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Craig Pheiffer, of Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management, chose United Technologies Corporation, a US listed technology company that owns that brand Otis, which produces lifts and escalators as part of their business.

Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines as well as an aerospace business and Chubb security are also part of the group.

UTC is a diversified business that has the potential to unlock and unbundle opportunities for investors.

