WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Tiffany & Co

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Reinet Investments as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose Tiffany & Co.

Körner said he was “a bit weary of the market” at present, but not of small caps that were geared to SA Inc.

Cruickshanks said he believed Tiffany, the purveyor of luxury items, would be a leader in the market if there was an upturn in consumer spending.