Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Tiffany & Co

02 March 2018 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Reinet Investments as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose Tiffany & Co.

Körner said he was “a bit weary of the market” at present, but not of small caps that were geared to SA Inc.

Cruickshanks said he believed Tiffany, the purveyor of luxury items, would be a leader in the market if there was an upturn in consumer spending.

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talks to Business Day TV about Reinet Investments and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations discusses Tiffany & Co

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet

Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Reinet
Markets
4 days ago

JSE tracks generally weaker global markets

Shares in large-cap companies such as British American Tobacco and Naspers drag local bourse lower as European markets pull back after good recent ...
Markets
7 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: BAT: not on fire, but still smoking

From a local perspective one might argue that the strong(er) rand environment is muting market enthusiasm for BAT
Opinion
23 hours ago

Rand little changed by Cabinet reshuffle

Asian foreign exchange traders appeared torn between applauding and jeering the Cabinet appointments President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday ...
Markets
3 days ago

Digging deep for diamonds in the Northern Cape

De Beers shows renewed interest in area in what could be an exciting development for diamond industry in SA
Features
22 days ago

The female CEO who is demystifying luxury in Brazil

Not only is Rachel Maia breaking down doors, she hopes her open-door policy to customers looking to purchase jewellery leads to a turn-around in the ...
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Investors ‘not rushing into global markets’
Markets
2.
Rand slips to levels seen before Jacob Zuma’s ...
Markets
3.
Equities tumble after Trump sparks fear of a ...
Markets
4.
Trump's steel tariffs could hit JSE
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses on risk-off ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.