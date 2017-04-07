Rand steady even as peers weaken on concern over US missile strike in Syria

The rand was steady at midday on Friday, despite other emerging-market currencies trending lower as a US missile strike in Syria spooked investors wary about the risk of a clash with Russia.

Local traders were pausing to reflect on the their positions after an eventful week dominated by the fallout from the recent Cabinet shake-up, which included the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and a subsequent rating downgrade of the country’s credit rating to subinvestment grade by S&P Global Ratings.

The events shook investor confidence and sent the rand into a tailspin. Since Gordhan’s recall from an international investor roadshow in the UK on March 27, prior to his sacking, the local currency has shed more than 11%.

Before then, the rand had been on a strengthening path, touching R12.31/$ before sliding back to almost R14/$ this week.

Thousands of South Africans took to the streets countrywide on Friday to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding that he quit in the wake of the recent developments.

“Although we once again see glimpses of stability, it would be foolish to expect a recovery to take place now,” TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said in a note

“We should see how the nationwide protests unfold today as well as the build-up to the no-confidence debate on the 18th of April.”

At 12.14pm, the rand was at R13.7648 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.7618, R14.6415 to the euro from R14.6475 and R17.1018 to the pound from R17.1590.

The euro was at $1.0636 from $1.0644.