The Mercedes-Benz X-Class is a rugged bushwhacker disguised in a business suit

Don’t for a moment think the new X-Class is afraid of getting its boots muddy. Thanks to some rugged under-the-skin Mercedes-Benz engineering, it’s actually a bushwhacker disguised in a business suit. Here’s a peek at just some of the technology that gives it the edge way after the road ends …

A back that won’t crack

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class rides upon a tough ladder-type chassis that gives you the confidence to face practically any terrain. Forged from high-quality steel, this unseen skeletal support system allows not only for robust off-road performance but also for superb utility. Carry loads of up to 1,000kg or pull a trailer with a weight of up to 3.5 tons ... now if only the Proteas packed such a competent all-rounder.

Well schooled in the art of geometry

Mathematics isn’t everybody’s forte – especially when it comes to points and lines and other measurements that require one of those pesky protractor things. Luckily the X-Class has you covered in this department.

With an approach angle of 30.1 degrees and a departure angle of 25.9 degrees, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that it has an aptitude for clambering over obstacles. Break-over angle? You’re looking at a healthy 22 degrees. So chill, Einstein, you’ll be okay out there.

Always ready to kick it on the fly

To help you get an even better grip on your life, the new X-Class is available with the proven Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. In normal driving conditions the X-Class will deliver its engine power purely to the rear wheels. However, should you need a little more traction, you can call 4MATIC into action (at speeds of up to 100km/h) and with a push of a button instantly distribute torque to all four wheels. Simple, right?

Equally intuitive is Low Mode that will send drive through the low-range transfer case for the ultimate in off-road performance. Mud, sand, steep ascents, stomach-churning descents … whatever fills your windscreen, you’ll always have the confidence to go forth and conquer.

Keen for a quick dip?

Water shouldn’t stop you from getting where you want to go. Mercedes-Benz knows this all too well, which is why the engineers equipped the X-Class with a wading depth of exactly 600mm – a figure generous enough to fire you and your steed through most water obstacles you’re likely to encounter out on the trail.

Lock and roll

Having options is always a good thing. Especially when one of them comes in the shape and form of a locking rear differential. When fitted, this trick bit of technology gives your X-Class an added advantage over gnarly terrain, as both rear wheels will now deliver their power evenly and with much less chance of losing traction – especially if one happens to momentarily lose contact with the ground.

In addition to a locking rear differential, you can also choose to boost the ride height of your X-Class (already a handy 200mm) by an additional 20mm.

