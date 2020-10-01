Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: On a charge to nowhere Anti-apartheid campaigner Peter Hain’s new book links the fate of our rhino to the state’s demise BL PREMIUM

SA-raised Peter Hain was a leading anti-apartheid campaigner in London in the 1970s. His effectiveness was such that in 1972 he received a letter bomb from the apartheid security forces.

Older readers may recall him leading vehement opposition to tours by SA’s sports teams, photographs showing his fixated expression of protest outside the SA embassy in Trafalgar Square.