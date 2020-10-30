October 25  —  Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton  celebrates winning the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, Portugal. The six-times world champion became the most successful Formula One driver in history in terms of race wins on Sunday with a dominant 92nd career victory.

Picture: REUTERS/JOSE SENA GOULAO
October 25 — US Vice-President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a secret service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, the US. Pence pressed ahead with campaigning despite positive Covid-19 tests among several of his  aides.

Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE
October 26 — Demonstrators block a street during a protest against the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Bialystok, Poland.

Picture: REUTERS/AGNIESZKA SADOWSKA
October 26 — Amy Coney Barrett, associate justice of the US Supreme Court, listens to US President Donald Trump at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, the US. The Senate voted 52-48 on Monday to confirm Barrett to the supreme court, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority that could determine the future of the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights and possibly the outcome of the election.

Picture: CNP/BLOOMBERG/KEN CEDENO
October  26 — A man passes a mural at a new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Divercity launched the R1.8bn mixed-use development, with phase one including 1,200 apartments.

October 26 — An Iraqi demonstrator reacts during antigovernment protests in Baghdad, Iraq. Their list of grievances included dilapidated hospitals, crumbling roads and a lack of jobs. Iraq may be the world’s third-biggest oil exporter, but its economy has suffered after the coronavirus pandemic  caused prices to collapse.

Picture: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY
October 27 —  Dali Tambo stands at the statue of late struggle stalwart and global icon Oliver Reginald Tambo during the unveiling ceremony at OR Tambo International Airport. President Cyril Ramphosa, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, Tambo, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and  arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa attended the event.

Picture: GCIS/JARIUS MMUTLE
October 27 — Former US President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts an election rally to campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, the US.  

Picture: REUTERS/EVE EDELHEIT
October 27 — Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace junior, a black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS
October 28 — Finance minister Tito Mboweni deliver​s his medium-term budget statement in parliament in Cape Town. He outlined reduced spending cuts of R306.7bn in the coming three years. Though less ambitious than those made in June’s supplementary budget, they will be difficult to achieve, say analysts.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
October 28 — DA supporters protest outside parliament ahead of  finance minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement of another bailout by government for SAA at his medium-term budget statement.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
October 28 — White flags representing the number of Americans who have died of Covid-19 at the DC Armory Parade Grounds in Washington, DC, the US. A vaccine to help control the coronavirus outbreak is not likely to be available in the US until January, if then, according to Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease doctor.

Picture: BLOOMBERG/STEFANI REYNOLDS
October 29 — An activist wears a cut-out face portraying Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, in a protest in Frankfurt, Germany, against the bank’s fossil fuels bond buying. At a meeting, the bank’s governing council left monetary policy unchanged but Lagarde hinted that more stimulus would come in December.

Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
October 29 — The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinians gather on the compound to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israel.

Picture: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD
October 29 — Supporters of the Democratic  presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden hold placards as he speaks at a drive-in rally during a campaign stop in Coconut Creek, Florida, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
