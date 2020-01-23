CEOs are feeling more nervous about SA’s economy
Only 14% of CEOs in SA are ‘very confident’ about their revenue prospects in the coming 12 months, compared to 27% globally
23 January 2020 - 16:25
As poor growth bedevils SA’s economy, pessimism has grown among the country’s CEOs about the likely fortunes of their companies, coinciding with increased gloom among global peers.
Only 14% of CEOs in SA are “very confident” about the revenue prospects of their companies in the coming 12 months, according to the latest global CEO survey from advisory firm PwC.
