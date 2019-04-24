Rand slide points to more pain at petrol pumps

The rand posted its biggest decline in almost a month on Tuesday, which together with an oil price that surged to its highest level in 2019 may signal more bad news for SA consumers ahead of May’s elections.

SA’s currency has lost almost 2% since the last trading day before the long weekend, dragged down by disclosure of a R5bn emergency bailout for Eskom after a Chinese loan did not arrive on time.

The emergency rescue further highlighted risks posed to the economy by Eskom’s financial crisis, which saw public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan being forced to deny that the utility is on the verge of financial collapse.

The rand had dropped 1.15%, the biggest decline since March 27, to R14.3264/$ by 5.25pm. This made it the worst-performing emerging-market currency tracked by Bloomberg.

Since reaching its 2019 best of R13.2349/$ on January 31, it has lost 6% against its US counterpart. It was 0.55% weaker at R18.5057/£, while it had fallen 0.57% to R16.0353/€.

The rand’s decline was accompanied by a jump of as much as 0.8% in Brent crude oil, which could see motorists hit by another fuel hike, in addition to the 15% increase in 2019 so far.

Crude reached its highest level since November after the US decided to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian oil imports.

The price rose to $74.57 a barrel as the JSE closed on Tuesday, compared with $54.11 at the start of the year, as the US said it would demand that India, China, Japan and South Korea stop importing from Iran.