WATCH: Inflation accelerates after painful fuel price hike
Executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga joins Business Day TV to talk about the latest inflation figures
17 April 2019 - 17:40
Inflation hit the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank's target band at 4.5% year on year in March, from 4.1% previously. It's the highest level since December, and is a result of higher fuel prices.
Executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga joins Business Day TV to talk about the latest inflation figures.
