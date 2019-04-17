Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Inflation accelerates after painful fuel price hike

Executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga joins Business Day TV to talk about the latest inflation figures

17 April 2019 - 17:40 Business Day TV
Petrol is expected to rise by 56c a litre in May. Picture: ELVIS NTOMBELA
Petrol is expected to rise by 56c a litre in May. Picture: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Inflation hit the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank's target band at 4.5% year on year in March, from 4.1% previously. It's the highest level since December, and is a result of higher fuel prices. 

Executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga joins Business Day TV to talk about the latest inflation print.

Executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga joins Business Day TV to talk about the latest inflation figures.

Or listen to the full audio:

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.