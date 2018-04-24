Economy

Nene names strong team to decide zero-rated VAT items

Prof Ingrid Woolard will head the nine-person panel to review which products South Africans will not pay VAT on

24 April 2018 - 21:18 Matthew Savides
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Academic Prof Ingrid Woolard will head a nine-person panel to review  which products  South Africans will not pay VAT on.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening‚ Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said the panel would "review the current list of VAT zero-rated items and consider the most effective way to mitigate the impact of the increase in the VAT rate on poor and low-income households".

A VAT increase from 14% to 15% took effect on April 1.

"The review will consider expanding the list of basic items that are VAT zero-rated‚ and consider how specific expenditure programmes can be improved to better target poor and low-income households. While the focus of the panel will be on food items to be included for zero-rating‚ it will also identify any other items that should be considered to achieve the policy intention of providing relief for poor and low-income households‚" the statement read.

Woolard is the current dean of the faculty of commerce at the University of Cape Town (UCT), a post she is set to leave in just a week’s time to begin her new job as the dean of economic and management science at Stellenbosch University.

According to a CV published on UCT’s website‚ from 2008 to 2014 Woolard served on the Employment Conditions Commission‚ which advises the Minister of Labour on making sectoral determinations concerning working conditions and minimum wages in sectors where collective bargaining is weak. Since 2013 she has served on the Davis Tax Committee‚ which advises the finance minister on tax reform.

Other members of the VAT review panel are economists Ayabonga Cawe‚ Prof Ada Jansen‚ Dr Thabi Leoka‚ Cecil Morden and Dr Neva Makgetla‚ as well as the national health department’s Lynn Moeng‚ SARS tax manager Prenesh Ramphal and Wits University dean of commerce‚ law and management Prof Imraan Voladia.

An initial report is expected to be delivered to Nene and to the Davis Tax Committee by June 30.

TimesLIVE

Activist asks Parliament to zero-rate municipal water

Hendri Terblanche also successfully petitioned Parliament in 2017 to allow men to get more days off to take care of their newborns
National
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Market to keep tabs on confidence, producer inflation

Data releases this week include tourist accommodation, land transport volumes and food and beverage sales, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Lower inflation augurs well

It tends to indicate that price pressures in the economy are moderating in ways the economists haven’t even factored in yet
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: VAT increase could have been avoided if corruption was cut, says Davis

Judge Dennis Davis spoke to Business Day TV to expand on his views about how the country could have avoided a VAT increase
Economy
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Five articles that reveal what Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Market to keep tabs on ...
Economy
3.
Japan and Africa to meet at first Japan-Africa ...
Economy
4.
Retail sales growth increases 4.9% in February, ...
Economy
5.
Prices the key trigger for action, says Lesetja ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.