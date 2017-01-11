VW closes in on deal on emissions scandal

Detroit — Volkswagen is closing in on a deal to pay $4.3bn in criminal and civil penalties to settle a US investigation into the rigging of diesel-powered cars to cheat emissions tests.

The agreement, which VW said on Tuesday would include a guilty plea, raises the cost of the scandal to more than $23bn in the US and Canada, blowing by the €18.2bn the car maker had set aside to resolve the disputes.

The accord would resolve one of the last big obstacles in the US ahead of the January 20 inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump. That will allow the car maker to begin rebuilding its reputation and focus on plans for clean energy vehicles.

"This is good news," Arndt Ellinghorst of Evercore ISI said in an e-mailed statement "The most important news is that VW managed to come to an agreement that allows the company to move on from here. It is a major relief that this does not get dragged into the new US administration."

The draft settlement also called for strengthening compliance systems and installing an independent monitor for three years, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based car maker said on Tuesday in a statement. VW’s supervisory board planned to meet on Wednesday to review the agreement, people familiar with the matter said.

A final agreement must be approved by US courts. The Justice Department declined to comment on Volkswagen’s statement. US prosecutors were planning to charge high-level VW executives based in Germany, a person familiar with the matter said.

US authorities in 2015 uncovered the car maker’s efforts to deliberately cheat on emissions tests on diesel vehicles. The rigged engines were ultimately installed in 11-million vehicles worldwide, and cost former CEO Martin Winterkorn his job.

Bridge loan

VW said the US settlement was likely to result in a further $3bn provision in 2016 fourth-quarter results, which would be treated as exceptional. The car maker extended a €20bn bridge loan facility to mid-2017 to provide an additional financial cushion and protect its credit rating. The company had net liquidity of €31.1bn in the automotive division at the end of the third quarter.

Separately, Porsche Automobil Holding, the investment vehicle of the Porsche and Piech billionaire families that controls 52% of VW’s voting stock, said the settlement would hurt its financial performance.