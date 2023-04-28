The Moti Group has a literal out-of-the-box solution to improve public service delivery

Globally, 59-million children of primary school age are not attending school. Of these, more than half live in Sub-Saharan Africa. Of those 34-million children, another 45% will never enter school.

This is according to the Unesco Institute for Statistics, which notes that poor infrastructure availability remains a significant barrier to improving the continent’s education outcomes. With that in mind, one somewhat surprising figure has turned his formidable financial expertise to solving Africa’s education and healthcare challenges, with a literal out-of-the-box solution for infrastructure delivery: shipping containers.

This figure is Dondo Mogajane, the former director-general of the National Treasury and new CEO of the Moti Group, who joined the business in July last year.

Now, as the leader of this private investment holdings company with diverse interests in Zimbabwe and SA, he is working closely with its executive director Mikaeel Moti to write a new chapter for both the group and Africa as a whole.