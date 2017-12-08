FESTIVE SPECIAL: Subscribe to BusinessLIVE and get 6 months free
Take up our festive-season special before January 9 and get 12 months of BusinessLIVE for the price of six
THIS OFFER HAS NOW ENDED
This festive season, there's no reason to be out of touch with what's happening in South Africa's business world and in the political economy – especially against the backdrop of the ANC's make-or-break elective conference.
Until January 9, we are offering you a great deal on a BusinessLIVE Premium or Premium Plus subscription: subscribe to our six-month package and get six additional six months FREE!
You only pay for the first six months.
BusinessLIVE Premium subscribers get:
- full access to top columnists, in-depth analysis and the latest business coverage on BusinessLIVE, Business Day, the Financial Mail, the Sunday Times's Business Times and the Rand Daily Mail; and
- exclusive daily Financial Times content and Morningstar financial tools and data.
BusinessLIVE Premium Plus subscribers get all of these plus digital access to The Wall Street Journal and the Business Day and Financial Mail e-editions.
How to subscribe to this special offer
It's easy: on our subscriptions page, choose BusinessLIVE Premium or Premium Plus, then select the "6 months" subscription option.
BusinessLIVE Premium subscribers will be charged R720 for the first six months, and Premium Plus subscribers will be charged R2,094 for the first six months. The following six months of access will be free of charge.
If you're a current subscriber who would like to take up this offer, email suboffers@tisoblackstar.co.za, indicate whether you want BusinessLIVE Premium or Premium Plus, and we'll get back to you. Include your current subscription number if possible (found in your welcome letter).
Terms and conditions apply:
- The BusinessLIVE Premium and Premium Plus “12 months for the price of six months” offer is valid until January 9 2018, only on six-month BusinessLIVE Premium and six-month BusinessLIVE Premium Plus subscriptions.
- New subscribers can take up the offer by signing up online to a six-month BusinessLIVE Premium or six-month BusinessLIVE Premium Plus subscription.
- Existing subscribers who want to take advantage of this offer should email suboffers@tisoblackstar.co.za indicating which of the above packages they wish to take up.
- Should new or existing subscribers wish to cancel this offer before the 12-month period is over, they will be refunded only the cash value paid on a pro rata basis.
- Subscribers who take up this offer are not eligible for any refund relating to the six months of free access that is given as part of this promotion.
- Tiso Blackstar Group reserves the right to stop the promotion at its own discretion.
Please sign in or register to comment.