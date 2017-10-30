Why MTBPS failed to inspire confidence
Treasury slashes SA’s 2017 growth outlook to 0.7% from 1.3%
Unemployment in SA at 27.7% - a 14 year high
30 October 2017 - 12:39
It was probably South Africa's most watched medium-term budget policy statement as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba took to the podium to deliver what was a rather bleak assessment of the economy.
Leaving most wondering where to next? Bronwyn Seaborne along with Madelein Grobler from SAICA and Bonang Mohale from BLSA discuss the road ahead and what needs to be done as a possible ratings downgrade looms.
