Why MTBPS failed to inspire confidence

Treasury slashes SA’s 2017 growth outlook to 0.7% from 1.3%

Unemployment in SA at 27.7% - a 14 year high

30 October 2017 - 12:39

It was probably South Africa's most watched medium-term budget policy statement as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba took to the podium to deliver what was a rather bleak assessment of the economy.

Leaving most wondering where to next? Bronwyn Seaborne along with Madelein Grobler from SAICA and Bonang Mohale from BLSA discuss the road ahead and what needs to be done as a possible ratings downgrade looms.

Facing a fiscal cliff - or just stuck in a deep pit of debt?

High debt ratios ring alarm bells far earlier in emerging markets
1 day ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Brave words, Gigaba, but they deserve scrutiny

It's Halloween on Tuesday, and I am considering going as Malusi Gigaba. Anyone know a tailor who does discount suits? There is nothing that is going ...
1 day ago

Malusi Gigaba defends the budget that has everyone worried

Candour was necessary, he says, promising that tough decisions will be made before the ANC conference
3 days ago

